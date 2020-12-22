Florida Linebacker James Houston Says Oklahoma Isn’t On Their ‘Level’ Because They’re Not In The SEC

Florida linebacker James Houston has given Oklahoma some outstanding bulletin board material.

The Sooners and Gators will meet December 30 in the Cotton Bowl, and Houston doesn’t sound worried at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

According to Ryan Aber, he told the media, “Oklahoma is a good matchup but they’re not on our level, they’re not SEC, they’re not the Florida Gators.”

Florida LB James Houston on #Sooners: “Oklahoma is a good matchup but they’re not on our level, they’re not SEC, they’re not the Florida Gators.” — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 22, 2020

How pissed do we think Dan Mullen was when he saw this quote from his linebacker? On a scale of one to 10, I’d put it at a solid seven or eight.

There’s nothing coaches hate more than when players hand out bulletin board material, and that’s exactly what Houston has done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

You don’t think Oklahoma can compete with you? Go out there and prove it. Don’t go out and run your mouth about them not being in the SEC.

You’re just asking to get embarrassed on national television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

You can guarantee Oklahoma players will have this quote everywhere, and if the Sooners win, then Houston is never going to hear the end of it. I can promise you that much!