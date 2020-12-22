Joe Biden Still Thinks Allegations About His Son Are ‘Russian Disinformation’

President-elect Joe Biden lashed out at a Fox News reporter on Tuesday who asked whether he still believes that allegations about his son were the product of “Russian disinformation,” as he claimed before the election.

“God love you, man. You’re a one horse pony,” Biden said to Fox’s Peter Doocy, who asked whether Biden stood by the Russian disinformation charge.

Doocy asked Biden: “Do you still think that the stories from the fall about your son Hunter are Russian disinformation and a smear campaign, like you said?”

“Yes, yes, yes,” Biden responded.

Joe Biden laughs when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asks if he still thinks the allegations against Hunter Biden are Russian disinformation: “Yes, yes, yes. God love you, man. You’re a one horse pony.” pic.twitter.com/x8HEvPjpFn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2020

The Biden campaign and other Democrats have accused President Donald Trump and his supporters of pushing Russian disinformation by accusing Hunter Biden of wrongdoing in his foreign business dealings. Republicans have focused on the younger Biden’s work with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings and companies in China.

Hunter Biden announced on Dec. 9 that he is the target of an investigation being led by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. Biden claimed the investigation is into his “tax affairs,” but several news outlets have reported that investigators are also looking into his dealings with foreign companies. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Reveals He Is Under Federal Investigation)

The Associated Press reported that prosecutors subpoenaed Hunter Biden for records related to his dealings with Burisma Holdings and companies in China.

Biden said at the press conference on Tuesday that he has not discussed the investigation into his son with his potential picks for attorney general.

“I promise you my Justice Department will be totally on its own making its judgements about how it should proceed,” Biden said.

The president-elect said last week that he is “confident” that his son did nothing wrong. He said in an interview that Hunter is “the smartest man I know.” He also accused his political opponents of “foul play,” saying that they have used allegations against his son “to get me.”

