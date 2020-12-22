Drunk Driver Trying To Escape Police Ends Up Biting K-9, Barks At Officers

A California man who was trying to evade police Saturday night was eventually caught – only after he bit a police K-9 and barked at officers, according to authorities.

Jorge Bucioperez was driving a silver minivan Saturday night near the area of Houghton Avenue and Butte Street, according to a press release from the Corning Police Department. An officer said Bucioperez ran a stop sign. While attempting to pull Bucioperez over, police say he ended up leading the office on a high speed chase, with Bucioperez going 75 miles per hour at one point.

Eventually Bucioperez jumped out of the vehicle and began running through random backyards. Police K-9 Blaze was released, chasing and apprehending Bucioperez. However, Bucioperez wasn’t willing to go down easy. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Arrested For Killing Bystander While Drunk-Driving On His Birthday)

“The suspect fought and resisted arrest by physically struggling with pursuing officers and biting K-9 Blaze,” police said. “The suspect barked like a dog as he was taken into custody and also attempted to bite officers.”

Bucioperez was under the influence and had a suspended driver license for a previous DUI.

This isn’t the first time Bucioperez has been involved in a chase. He was pursued and captured by police in November after leading officers on a high speed chase before ditching his car and taking off on foot, according to KRCR.