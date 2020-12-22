Kick Your Fear Of Losing Your AirPods To The Curb With This Innovative Tracker

There’s no denying that life has changed for the better since the AirPods stepped onto the scene. Without tangling wires and ever-evolving jacks, you can listen to your favorite playlists, answer calls, and more with incredible ease. But the one downside to these advanced little guys? They’re incredibly easy to misplace.

If the idea of losing your expensive AirPods keeps you up at night, you’re not alone. And lucky for you, this fear can become a distant memory thanks to innovative inventions like the Air Fob, a smart tracker that helps you keep a close watch on your AirPods so you never lose or misplace them.

Designed to be used with the accompanying app, this protective case, which is made of premium quality silicon rubber, will prevent you from losing your AirPods without you needing to do much at all. The case’s attached Mu tag allows you to keep track of your pods on your phone at all times and stays connected with your phone with the help of the Informu app.

Not only does the Air Fob keep great track of your AirPods, but it also provides an extra layer of protection, ensuring the case stays free of nicks or scratches. And instead of taking the case on and off each time you need to charge the Mu tag, you can simply detach the small tracking piece and charge it without removing the entire thing. And since the Air Fob’s rechargeable battery lasts for up to 3 weeks on a 40-minute charge, you never have to worry about juicing it up all the time.

Stop worrying about losing your AirPods and invest in your very own Air Fob: AirPods Tracker! Right now, it’s over 10% off, making it just $38.99.

