REPORT: 2 Passengers, Dog Use Emergency Slide As Plane Moves To Take Off

Delta Flight 462 came to a screeching halt Monday after a man, a woman, and a dog reportedly slid out of the plane as it began to taxi out of the runway.

Brian Plummer was sitting toward the back of the Atlanta-bound flight when he noticed a man and woman with a large service dog moving about nearby, according to The New York Times (NYT).

Plummer said the couple kept changing their seats as the plane was not full. However, as the plane began to taxi out to the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, the man disregarded the flight attendant’s order to remain seated and instead stood up, saying he had post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the report.

Moments later, Plummer reportedly said he felt the plane come to a stop, although it was initially unclear what caused the delay. (RELATED: Delta Air Lines Customer Fined $500 By Customs For Apple She Received On The Plane)

The crew eventually informed the rest of the flight passengers of what happened, saying the unsettled man had opened a cabin door, which activated an emergency slide. The man, the female he was with and their dog slid out of the plane, according to The NYT.

The duo involved are in police custody but it is unclear what charges – if any – they will face, according to the report.

The plane did not continue on its flight and instead returned to the gate to deplane customers, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant told CNN.

Other passengers were accommodated on alternative flights.