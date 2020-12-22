Netflix Releases Trailer For Nicolas Cage’s ‘History Of Swear Words’

Netflix released the trailer for “History of Swear Words” on Friday starring Nicolas Cage.

This is one of those trailers that makes you realize you really don’t want to miss this upcoming comedy series.

WATCH:

The trailer is oddly informing and I definitely will be tuning in.

Cage will be joined by multiple etymology experts, historians and celebrities for each episode to explain the origins and meanings of some of the world’s most infamous swear words.

I know there are a lot of people against using swear words, but I'm almost convinced we should be using them more after watching this trailer. The trailer shows an experiment done where people holding their hand in ice water were able to keep it in the water for longer if they were allowed to swear.

You don’t have to show me anything else. I’m already convinced, but I might have been biased from the start.

Honestly, this is so well done by Cage. We haven’t seen him around a lot lately after his monstrous success with the “National Treasure” series of films, although we never got a “National Treasure 3.”

You can binge watch this comedy show with me starting Jan. 5.