REPORT: Auburn Hires Bryan Harsin As The Football Team’s New Coach

Auburn has reportedly hired Bryan Harsin as the football program’s new head coach.

According to Bruce Feldman, the Boise State coach has agreed to become the next head coach of the Tigers. Salary details aren't known at this time.

Harsin is leaving Boise State with a career record of 69-19 with the Broncos.

Obviously, huge congrats to Harsin. He’s a very good coach, and he has a winning record. You simply can’t argue with that at all.

Having said that, this hiring seems like it’s right out of left field. Bryan Harsin? How did this happen?

What the hell happened to Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin, Billy Napier, Steve Sarkisian, Neal Brown and a few other names tied to the job?

Harsin becoming the new head coach seems incredibly random. While I can’t say for sure, I have a feeling the fanbase isn’t going to love this choice.

Of course, if he starts winning conference titles and competing for national titles, then everybody will view this as a genius decision. We’ll see what happens, but a bold decision from the Auburn Tigers.