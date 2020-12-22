REPORT: LSU DC Bo Pelini Won’t Return In 2021

Bo Pelini’s return to LSU reportedly won’t last long.

According to Ross Dellenger, the man running the defense for the Tigers and Ed Orgeron won’t return in 2021 after a disastrous 2020 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NEWS: #LSU DC Bo Pelini not expected back in 2021, sources tell @SINow, as @mzenitz reports. Tigers will have many more staff changes, too. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 21, 2020

I think it’s fairly obvious that this was going to happen. Pelini took the job after being the head coach at Youngstown State and returned to LSU after being the DC for the Tigers prior to his tenure at Nebraska.

Now, after one terrible season, it’s all over. To say things didn’t go well would be a hell of an understatement.

LSU was torched on a regular basis this season, and even managed to get lit up by Mississippi State. The defense looked like it had no idea what was going on.

Whenever I talk about Bo Pelini, I’m always reminded how stupid Nebraska was to fire him. All these years later, it’s still just as mind-boggling.

Pelini was winning with the Cornhuskers, Nebraska was competitive and he was still canned. Ever since, things have been a dumpster fire in Lincoln.

How badly do you think Nebraska’s leadership wishes they hadn’t done that?

I have no doubt he’ll get another coaching job soon. It’s just unfortunate his return to Baton Rouge is over after one bad season.