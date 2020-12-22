REPORT: The San Francisco 49ers Sign Josh Rosen

Quarterback Josh Rosen is reportedly headed to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the 49ers have signed Rosen off of Tampa Bay's practice squad, and he'll now move to San Francisco's active roster.

Rosen was a first round draft pick in 2018 by the Cardinals.

49ers are signing QB Josh Rosen off the Buccaneers practice squad on to SF’s active roster, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2020

This is great news for Josh Rosen. He’s had about the worst luck a quarterback can have to start their NFL career.

The Cardinals drafted him, he spent one year in Arizona, was traded to the Dolphins, rarely played, ended up on the practice squad of the Bucs and he’s now headed to the 49ers.

That’s a hell of a lot of movement for a guy who entered the league in the 2018 draft.

I might be crazy for still believing this, but I honestly think Rosen can still be a solid NFL quarterback. It’s going to take time and reps, but I’m convinced it can happen.

When he was playing at his best at UCLA, he was as good as any college QB in the country. It just hasn’t worked out in the NFL.

Now, he’ll get another shot at getting his reps on a new team. I sincerely hope it works out for him.