Losing Democratic Candidate Who Is Asking House To Intervene In Election Was On Chinese Payrolls, Financial Disclosures Show

Losing democratic candidate for Iowa’s 2nd District Rita Hart was on the payroll of two Chinese companies while running for the seat, financial disclosures show.

Hart received $3,180 from Confucius International Education in 2020 and $2,135.23 from Pangaea International Academy in both 2019 and 2020, according to two financial disclosures.

The records were first reported by Accuracy in Media.

Confucius International Education Group (CIEG) is funded by a Chinese state-run leasing company Far East Horizon, according to cieg.com. Far East Horizon has ties to a Youth Communist League through shareholders, according to Accuracy in Media. (RELATED: After FBI Briefing, GOP Leader McCarthy Says Eric Swalwell Should Be Removed From Intelligence Committee)

CIEG created a private school in Iowa that accepts foreign-exchange students after their one-year programs at local schools ended so that they could remain the U.S. tuition free, Accuracy in Media reported. The group wants to turn the academy on CIEG campus, Pangea International Academy, into a school that can grant degrees.

Hart supported Pangea International Academy while she was a state Senator.

Hart lost her congressional bid to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by just six votes. Following her loss, Hart announced Dec. 2 that she would be taking her case to the House Committee on Administration under the Federal Contested Elections Act which gives the House the final authority when it comes to deciding a contested election.

Hart formally contested the results Tuesday, arguing that she could have a nine-vote win if 22 ballots that were excluded are deemed valid, according to Fox News.

Today, I am officially asking the House to ensure every Iowan’s voice is heard in #IA02. 22 ballots remain uncounted from Election Night & thousands of others that were never examined. We’ve got to count the votes & get this right. pic.twitter.com/hWTsUDHkhy — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) December 22, 2020

Hart did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.