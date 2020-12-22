Senator Tim Scott Receives Coronavirus Vaccine To Boost Public Confidence

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who received his Coronavirus vaccination Monday has assured those worried about the vaccine that it was “very similar to the flu shot.”

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina received his vaccine for COVID-19, according to WPDE, in an attempt to ensure Americans that the vaccine was safe and effective.

“At the recommendation of the Office of the Attending Physician and the Continuity of Government plan, I received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.” Scott said in a Facebook post about his vaccination.

“I experienced no side effects – very similar to the flu shot!” Scott said about his experience.

Current estimates show 100 million Americans will be vaccinated over the next few months, as the approved vaccines are… Posted by Tim Scott on Monday, December 21, 2020



The South Carolina senator also said in his post that, based on current estimates, 100 million Americans are expected to be vaccinated over “the next few months” as approved vaccines are distributed across the country. (RELATED: Vivek Murthy: ‘More Realistic’ Timeline On General Population Vaccine Availability Is ‘Midsummer Or Early Fall’)

Scott’s colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, also received his shot Saturday, as reported by WPDE, thanking the nurses for administering the vaccine and the scientists for producing the vaccines.

“If enough of us take it, we will get back to normal lives.” Graham said in a tweet. “Help is on the way.”

Several other politicians, such as Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Joe Biden, have publicly received the Coronavirus vaccine to boost public confidence.

Other politicians, such as Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, have criticized those receiving the vaccine ahead of elderly long-term care residents.