Hundreds Of Nude Photos Of Thai King’s Mistress Leaked To Activists

Anti-monarchy activists reportedly received around 1,400 leaked photos of the king of Thailand’s mistress, the Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

Several of the photos of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s mistress and official consort, Sineenat “Koi” Wongvajirapakdi, 35, were sexually explicit, the Daily Beast reported. British commentator Andrew MacGregor Marshall and Thai academic and frequent critic of the monarchy Pavin Chachavalpongpun both received the supposedly elicit photos.

“There were 1,400 photographs from four different iPhones. Some of them were very intimate photos,” Marshall said, the Daily Beast reported.

“I made the decision not to publish them. They had obviously been sent to me without her consent, but also I just saw this is as a factional palace game,” Marshall added, the Daily Beast reported.

Enemies of King of Thailand’s mistress send 1,400 sexually-explicit nude pictures of her to anti-monarchy activistshttps://t.co/n0aQYXYd2j — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 22, 2020

Marshall said he only admitted to receiving the photographs of Koi after Chachavalpongpun did, the Daily Beast reported. Chachavalpongpun released many of the non-explicit photos.

Koi spent ten months in a correctional facility after she was accused of fighting with the queen, she was released and resumed her role as the king’s consort earlier this year, according to the Daily Beast.

Marshall received the photos around the time Koi reentered the royal household in August, the Daily Beast reported. He said an SD card was sent to an address he no longer lives at with a return address of the German intelligence services HQ in Berlin.

“Earlier in August my house in Scotland was surveilled and a threat was left on the doorstep so it was quite a worrying time and the last thing I wanted was to get dragged into palace politics,” Marshall said, the Daily Beast reported.

Chachavalpongpun posted some of the photos and described others to call attention to the facade of the Thai royal family, the Daily Beast reported. Marshall announced that he was sent the same photos shortly after.

“There is an eye-popping amount of naked Thai royal flesh out there online,” Marshall said, the Daily Beast reported. (RELATED: Protesters Demand One Of The World’s Richest Monarchs Give Up His Royal Fortune)

The king divorced his third wife after a video leaked of them feeding his poodle while she wore a G-string in 2014, the Daily Beast reported.

Thailand media is prohibited from reporting on the photographs of Koi, though news of the images are trickling into the country via social media websites, the Daily Beast reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.