Tucker Carlson Shows Police Bodycam Footage Of Raphael Warnock’s Dispute With Ex-Wife

Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired exclusively obtained police bodycam footage on Tuesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” of Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock and his then-wife speaking to police after a domestic dispute in March.

Warnock’s then-wife, Ouleye Ndoye, appears to tell police that her husband is “a great actor” who is “phenomenal at putting on a really good show” after he denied purposefully running over her foot.

The pastor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate was not charged with a crime after police found no damage to his wife’s foot. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported on the incident in March as Warnock was just beginning his Senate campaign.

In the video, Warnock denies running over Ndoye’s foot and tells police that disputes between them have escalated as they were at the time in the process of getting a divorce, Fox News reported.

“I don’t want to get into a shoving match with her,” Warnock says in a portion that wasn’t aired by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” but reported by Fox News. “So I go back around, get back in the car, and I slowly start to move, like I’m gonna move forward. Then she claims I ran over her foot.”

Fox News reported:

“He’s like, ‘Ouleye, close the door. I’m leaving,'” his wife tells the officer while crying. “And I was like, ‘just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral? And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast, I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over.” Asked whether she thought it was intentional, she says, “Obviously. I was standing here. The door was open and I’m leaning into the car. How can you drive the car when I’m leaning into it?”

“This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” Ndoye is seen on the video telling police. “I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation. I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here. And he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell: GOP Win In Georgia Will Guarantee Biden ‘Will Be A Moderate’)

Warnock is running slightly behind Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in what will likely be a razor-thin Jan. 5 runoff election.