At Least 21 Reportedly Injured In Office Building Explosion In Downtown Baltimore

At least 21 people were reportedly injured following an explosion at a Baltimore Gas and Electric office building Wednesday morning in downtown Baltimore.

Two workers were trapped on dangling scaffolding and had to be rescued through a window by the Baltimore fire department, according to the Baltimore Sun. At least 23 people have been rescued since the fire department initially responded around 8:30 a.m., according to spokeswoman Blair Adams.

Major scene downtown Baltimore as rescue of 2 workers on dangling scaffolding unfolds. One pulled to safety thru broken out window (above the E) 2nd almost there pic.twitter.com/NJPJcx39Cu — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) December 23, 2020

Additional workers are still being looked for in the building and two adjacent buildings have been evacuated as a precaution, the Baltimore Sun reported. Nine of the victims are in critical condition at the hospital along with at least one more in serious condition, the fire department said.

The incident is believed to be the result of a construction accident, according to the Baltimore Sun. Work being done in the “air handling and boiler system” is suspected to be at fault, company spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver said according to the Baltimore Sun. She added that the gas lines in the building were turned off while the construction was taking place.

The building was mostly empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming holidays, according to the Sun.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.