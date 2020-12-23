REPORT: Amazon Driver Steals Packages While On Delivery Route

A Missouri delivery driver for Amazon has reportedly been accused of stealing packages while on her route.

Probable cause statements from O’Fallon, Wentzville, and St. Charles County police identify Alyssa George as the suspect, according to the Miami Herald.

Porch pirate hit several Missouri towns — while delivering packages for Amazon, cops say https://t.co/sLMQaVCeJf — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) December 23, 2020

George and another delivery driver were allegedly stealing packages that had already been delivered on a Southland Parcel delivery route.

Police reportedly received camera footage showing a passenger in an Enterprise truck stealing packages in O’Fallon and Dardenne Prairie.

After asking the public for help, police received messages identifying the person in the footage as George.

Another employee for Amazon showed a picture to police from earlier in the day showing George arriving to work in the same sweatshirt as the woman in the footage.

George was “uncooperative” when officers tried contacting her by showing up to her work and her home, according to the Miami Herald.

Around 20 packages were allegedly stolen by George and her coworker throughout the two days. The items reportedly stolen include an Instapot, Christmas lights, a Webber Grill accessory kit, and pants.

George has reportedly been charged with stealing, however, her coworker has yet to be charged.