REPORT: Customer Smashes Glass Into Bar Employee’s Head Over Face Mask Dispute

A customer smashed a bar employee on the head with a drinking glass after he was asked to wear a mask, ABC 13 reported.

Josh Vaughan, an employee at Grant Prize Bar on Banks Street near the Museum District, approached a customer as he was leaving the bathroom, ABD 13 reported.

“Before he could even say ‘mask’ the guy just took the glass and smashed it over his head,” said general manager Lindsay Beale, according to ABC 13. (RELATED: Man Punches Uber Driver Over Mask Policy)

The employee said before he could complete the word “mask” the customer smashed a glass over his head.​ https://t.co/LTU5rpV8pr — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 23, 2020

Vaughan went to the emergency room after the glass broke on his head, ABC 13 reported. He required 10 stitches.

“I’ve never gotten full-on blasted like this. He was quick. He was fast,” explained Vaughan. “He got me good.”

Meanwhile, the customer ran away before the Houston police arrived at the bar, ABC 13 reported. A cell phone camera caught his vehicle and the bar shared the assaulter’s photograph, ABC 13 reported. Police now have a possible name of the suspect, according to the local outlet. Vaughn will return to work on Thursday.

“If you’re going to go out, wear a mask. Please,” Vaughn said, according to ABC 13.