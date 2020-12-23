Democrats Seek Board Review Regarding Capitol Building Gun Policies After Republicans Request Permission To Carry

Several Democratic members of the House are calling for a review of policies after several lawmakers inquired about carrying guns into the Capitol building when they are sworn in.

Democratic members of the House have asked for a review of gun policies after several representative-elect Republicans quietly made inquiries about carrying firearms on the floor of the House and Senate, according to Axios.

The matter is expected to be reviewed by the Capitol Police Board, according to Axios, which is made up of the sergeants-at-arms of the House and Senate, as well as the Architect of the Capitol.

As some incoming Republican freshman have talked/asked about bringing guns into the Capitol, a board overseeing congressional security is rethinking at a regulation banning members from carrying in the building. full SCOOP from @kadiagoba https://t.co/yJvzvssgwN — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) December 23, 2020

Several incoming Republicans, notably Colorado Representative-elect Lauren Boebert, have asked permission from Capitol Police to carry firearms in the federal building. (RELATED: The Numbers In Georgia Point Towards Two Tossup Races)

Democratic Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia, who was reportedly concerned about the inquiries, according to Axios, said that the moves would be a “provocation” in light of the current volatile political climate. Other Republicans have supported members bringing firearms into the chamber, with Arizona Representative Andy Biggs stating that he was “fine” with members bringing guns into the building.

Washington D.C. has some of the strongest gun laws in the country, but these restrictions do not apply to the Capitol complex, where lawmakers can set their own rules. Members are allowed to carry guns in House and Senate office buildings around the capitol, but cannot carry them directly into the chambers or other rooms around the chambers.