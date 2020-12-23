Chris Cuomo Says Biden Should Use Inauguration To Publicly Shame Trump

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden should us the inauguration to publicly shame President Donald Trump.

Cuomo spoke briefly with former Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci, who said that he didn’t think the president would be able to resist attending Biden’s inauguration. (RELATED: ‘Does This Look Like A Couple Of Guys Taking It Seriously?’: Tim Murtaugh Mocks ‘Cuomo Brothers Comedy Hour’)

WATCH:

“He’s making a decision to go to the inaugural or not,” Scaramucci explained, saying that he had spoken with friends who were still on speaking terms with the president. “I predict he goes, Chris. I don’t see how he misses that. He’s an attention hog. He will try to make it about himself. And so my guess is he’ll end up at the inaugural and he’ll leave a lot of wreckage.”

Scaramucci went on to say that he thought the Trump presidency would likely necessitate talk about a constitutional amendment that could limit the power of the White House.

“We’re gonna need something to check his power or to check a president like him, god forbid we get another disaster like this,” Scaramucci said.

“If he goes to the inauguration, Biden should point at him and speak to Republicans and say, ‘You deserved better than this,'” Cuomo replied. “He has left your party in shambles. I know the GOP. I know Republicans. I know what they’re about at their best, and I will be there for you restoring those virtues. I would point at his ass the whole time..”

Scaramucci suggested that might be a possibility, but Cuomo was not so sure.

“I don’t think Biden will do that because he’s better than I am,” Cuomo said. “He’s going to try to move past that and the best way to do that is to ignore Trump.”

“Sometimes you need people like you and me to get in there and tell the truth and rough people up like this,” Scaramucci concluded, calling Trump a “disaster” and claiming that he had not only hurt Republicans and the country but that he had damaged the United States’ reputation around the world.