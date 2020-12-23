Trump Calls For Special Counsel To Investigate Election Fraud

President Donald Trump said in a Wednesday evening tweet that a special counsel is needed to investigate the “corrupt” November presidential election.

“After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump tweeted. “This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined!”

Trump has so far refused to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden and has continued to insist that the election was “rigged” with widespread voter fraud in key swing states.

After a White House meeting Friday in which potentially appointing attorney Sidney Powell to such a post was discussed, the president reportedly told Powell he would not appoint her to the position. (RELATED: Karl Rove Blasts Powell, Flynn: ‘The President Has Been So Ill-Served By This Crowd’)

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday stated that he had no plans to appoint a special counsel either to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings or to look into potential election fraud.

Barr’s replacement, Jeffrey Rosen, has not yet specified whether he would appoint a special counsel, but he told Reuters in an interview that he would make such decisions “on the basis of the law and the facts.”