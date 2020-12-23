UPS Driver Killed By Teenager Riding Along With Him, Authorities Still Searching For Killer

A UPS driver was assaulted and killed Tuesday while driving on Route 8 according to the Connecticut Post.

Troopers were responding to what initially appeared to be a car crash near Exit 37, only to discover that the driver of the UPS truck had been assaulted. Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he soon died from his injuries, reported the Connecticut Post.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, and are cooperating with the investigation,” UPS said in a Wednesday statement.

State police have classified the case as a homicide, and reportedly suspect that the victim’s co-worker, Elijah David Bertrand, was behind the attack.

The suspect was “employed with UPS” said state Trooper Josue Dorelus in a press conference, according to the Connecticut Post. (REPORT: Employee Kicked, Punched, And Has Her Necklace Stolen After Facemask Dispute)

The suspects motive is currently unknown, but trooper Dorelus warned citizens to be careful and contact police should they encounter the suspect.

“This individual is definitely considered dangerous,” Dorelus said

BREAKING #WATERTOWN A UPS driver is dead after an assault inside his delivery truck, and @CT_STATE_POLICE are searching for his killer. There’s been an active scene all morning on Rt 8N near x37. CSP naming their suspect as 19 y/o Elijah David Bertrand. If you see him, call 911. pic.twitter.com/xNdpHV0tvC — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) December 23, 2020

A weapon was reportedly recovered from the crime scene and an autopsy by Connecticut’s chief medical examiner will give police further insight into the victim’s cause of death.

Police have reportedly described Bertrand as a 5-foot-7, white male with blue eyes and long black hair. He was last sighted wearing jeans and a white jacket. His most recent address was located in Coventry.

Any information regarding the suspect should be reported to the Litchfield police through the number 860-626-7900.