REPORT: Fort Bragg Soldier Shoots Pregnant Wife, Himself In Front Of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A Fort Bragg soldier allegedly shot and killed his pregnant wife before turning the gun on himself in front of the couple’s three-year-old daughter.
Staff Sgt. Keith Lewis reportedly shot his wife, Sarah Lewis, at their home Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Fayetteville Police Department obtained by People magazine. Sarah reportedly was taken to the hospital where she and her unborn child both died. Keith reportedly died on the scene, according to the Army Times.
The three-year-old daughter was not injured and is now in other family members’ care, according to People magazine.
Family members claimed Sarah and Keith’s unborn child was due on Christmas in an interview with WRAL. (RELATED: FBI Investigating Fort Bragg Soldier’s Death As A Homicide)
“It’s a complete shock,” Tammy De Mirza, Sarah’s aunt, told the outlet. “It’s like a horror movie. She had a smile that would light up the room, I can’t explain it. She was vivacious and fun and lighthearted and easygoing and really head and heart to be of service.”
De Mirza claimed Keith suffered from PTSD.
“This guy had PTSD. This happened two-and-a-half years ago, the exact same scenario,” De Mirza told WRAL. “From what I understand, he drank, and when he drank, he lost it.”
Police had been previously called to Keith and Sarah’s home for a domestic dispute in 2016, but no charges were filed, according to the The Fayetteville Observer.
“That time she was fortunate enough to get away, to go somewhere and call the police and get some help. By the time the police came, Keith [Lewis] is sitting in the backyard with a rifle in his mouth ready to commit suicide,” she added.