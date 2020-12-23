REPORT: Fort Bragg Soldier Shoots Pregnant Wife, Himself In Front Of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A Fort Bragg soldier allegedly shot and killed his pregnant wife before turning the gun on himself in front of the couple’s three-year-old daughter.

Staff Sgt. Keith Lewis reportedly shot his wife, Sarah Lewis, at their home Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Fayetteville Police Department obtained by People magazine. Sarah reportedly was taken to the hospital where she and her unborn child both died. Keith reportedly died on the scene, according to the Army Times.

The three-year-old daughter was not injured and is now in other family members’ care, according to People magazine.

Family members claimed Sarah and Keith’s unborn child was due on Christmas in an interview with WRAL. (RELATED: FBI Investigating Fort Bragg Soldier’s Death As A Homicide)

“It’s a complete shock,” Tammy De Mirza, Sarah’s aunt, told the outlet. “It’s like a horror movie. She had a smile that would light up the room, I can’t explain it. She was vivacious and fun and lighthearted and easygoing and really head and heart to be of service.”