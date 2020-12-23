Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Is More Focused On The Ravens Than Christmas

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has no time to focus on Christmas.

During a Wednesday appearance on "Good Morning Football," Judge let it be known that it's time to stop focusing on Christmas for a moment so that he can focus on beating the Ravens.

Joe Judge on @gmfb: “With all due respect to Christmas, let’s forget about Christmas for a little while and focus on the Ravens.” — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 23, 2020



I LOVE MY COACH. Puts respect on Baby Jesus’ name while also dedicating laser focus on this week’s game in the middle of a division race pic.twitter.com/vV8gEFqkMm — Clem (@TheClemReport) December 23, 2020

Is Joe Judge a football guy or is he a football guy? The answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

You think he has time to worry about putting the finishing touches on the tree or wrapping gifts? Hell no.

He’s about to face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Lamar Jackson. All he’s focused on is trying to stop the dual-threat QB from running and throwing all over him.

It’s going to be so funny if the Giants lose by 40 this Sunday. Judge will have quit on Christmas and have gotten blown out.

Yet, I have a feeling he’d be okay with it. After all, this is an NFL coach we’re talking about. We know where his priorities are at.

Props to Judge for keeping it real! You love to see it!

