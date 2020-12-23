South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Posts Image Of Herself Firing Off A Flamethrower

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem shared an image of herself holding a flamethrower, wondering if it was “too late” to add an item to her Christmas list.

The image depicted Noem smiling at the camera while shooting off the flamethrower, according to WCCO.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem)

“Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list…” The governor posted, followed by a laughing emoji.

It is unclear why Governor Noem was operating the device, according to WCCO, but spokesman Ian Fury told WCCO later that the flamethrower did not belong to the governor.

“To be clear, it’s not her flamethrower,” he said, according to USA Today.

Noem’s supporters on her post applauded the image, with some hoping that she attempts to run for the GOP nomination for president in 2024. (RELATED: Cuomo Enacts Automatic Voter Registration To Ease New York Voter Sign Up)

Noem recently used social media to show herself shooting a bird while hunting, apparently taking a shot at states who have implemented social distancing measures during the COVID pandemic.

The governor has also faced criticism for her handling of the pandemic as well, with “The View” co-host Sara Haines stating that Noem was leaving frontline workers to become “sacrificial lambs.”