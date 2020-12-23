Weeping Grandmother Tells The Man Who Murdered Her Grandson, ‘I Forgive you’

A grandmother from Dauphin County, Pa chose to take a different approach than most when she was faced with being just mere feet from the man who murdered her grandson prior to his sentencing, Pennlive reported.

30-year-old Julius Allen was sentenced to life in prison for reportedly killing Kevin Royster, the grandson of Peggy Anderson in Sept. 2018. Instead of getting angry or yelling, Anderson chose to forgive Allen, Pennlive reported.

After Allen lost in a fistfight to Royster, Allen took a shotgun out from his grandmother‘s home in Mechanicsburg and broke into Royster’s apartment. As Rostyer was getting out of the shower, Allen proceeded to shoot him.

Through her tears Anderson said, “I feel sorry for your family.” She continued on, “I forgive you, because I’m trying to be a good Christian woman and the only way I can go on is to forgive you.”

Anderson explained to Allen that Wednesday would have been her grandson’s 25th birthday.

The Judge presiding over the case sentenced Allen to life in prison to the murder of Royster, along with being convicted for a burglary in September. (RELATED: Grandmother Declared Blind After Acid Attack By Stranger Outside Of Her Own Home)

While Anderson might be in a place to forgive, some of Royster’s relatives are not quite ready to forgive Allen. “I’m not in a place of forgiveness yet. I hope one day I will be,” an uncle of Royster’s explained. “That fight was not worth the rest of your life,” he added while giving Allen advice to be an example to other young men in prison.

Royster’s uncle explained that Royster had two children. “We’re going to be strong and raise them and help them remember him,” he added.