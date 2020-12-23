HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Earns A Tough 67-53 Win Over Nebraska

Wisconsin earned a tough 67-53 Tuesday night win over Nebraska.

Going into the matchup against the Cornhuskers, I stressed the importance of getting off to a strong start in B1G play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the guys didn’t let me down at all. Despite Nebraska throwing everything they had at us, the Badgers ultimately ended up rolling to a win.

Not only did we win, but our starting lineup combined for 55 points in an incredibly impressive scoring effort.

Good luck stopping us when four starters get into double digits. That’s a nightmare for any defense to figure out.

That’s just a fact, and Nebraska learned that up close and personal Tuesday night.

The Cornhuskers are a solid team. They’re big, athletic and they play pesky defense. They swarm the ball once it gets near the hoop, and they gave us problems for the first half.

Fans in Lincoln should rest easy with the team they have.

That’s why I’m so impressed with a 14-point win. It was a tough one, but we gutted it out. Now, it’s time to turn our sights on Michigan State for Christmas Day. Let’s get to work.