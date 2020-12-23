Border Agents Save Illegal Immigrant’s Life After She Fell Off A Cliff

An illegal immigrant fell from a 10-foot cliff and was bleeding from her head when officials found her and another illegal immigrant near Tucson, Arizona on Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

The two illegal immigrants were rescued from a remote portion of the Baboquivari Wilderness Peak area by a Black Hawk crew after a 911 call was made reporting an injured woman, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Officials rescued a man and a woman who has sustained several abrasions and was bleeding from the head.

“Our aircrews are the best at what they do,” Deputy Director of the Tucson Air Branch Hunter Robinson said in a statement. “They are able to quickly shift from their law enforcement capacity to a search and rescue function, reaching these individuals, saving their lives.”

CBP, Air and Marine Operations agents and Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue EMT’s all contributed to the rescue mission, according to CBP.

Officials had to deploy an agent and an EMT via hoist to get to the remote location of the illegal immigrants, according to CBP. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Take An Aerial Tour Of The US Southern Border)

Both illegal immigrants were extracted from the area via hoist, according to CBP. They were taken to a local highway where they were turned over to Border Patrol.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for further medical evaluation, according to CBP. Over 40 people were rescued by Tucson aircrews in 2020.

