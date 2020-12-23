Iran’s President Compares Trump To Saddam Hussein, Implies That He Will Be Hanged As Well

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani compared President Donald Trump to former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and suggested Wednesday that Trump could be hanged just as Saddam was in 2006.

“The day that madman was hanged was the day people celebrated the final victory,” said Rouhani about the Iraqi dictator, according to a report by the Independent. “Trump’s fate won’t be much better than Saddam’s.”

Severe economic sanctions by the Trump administration under a “maximum pressure” campaign have significantly restrained Iran’s economy. Many of the sanctions follow Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran deal, in 2018.

Pressure between the United States and Iran further increased earlier this year after the US military killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force. (RELATED: US Embassy In Baghdad Targeted In Rocket Attack, Pompeo Blames Iran-Backed Militias)

“One madman in our region was Saddam, who imposed a war on our nation, and the other madman was Trump, who imposed another war on our people,” said Rouhani in comments to state television, according to the Independent. Saddam had triggered an eight-year war between the two Middle Eastern nations in 1980 after his forces invaded Iran.

“One imposed a military war on us, while the other imposed an economic war,” said Rouhani.