REPORT: Pharmacist Accidentally Injected With Quadruple The Amount Of COVID-19 Vaccine He Was Supposed To Receive

A pharmacist in Israel said Tuesday he was accidentally injected with four doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, The Times of Israel reported.

Maccabi Healthcare Services pharmacist Uday Azizi was examined and monitored at a hospital after officials realized a health care worker who administered Azizi’s vaccines was unaware that each vial contained multiple doses, The Times of Israel reported.

Azizi said he feels fine and has only experienced mild side-effects, including local pain and redness near the point of injection, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Nurse Faints During Press Conference After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine)

“I have no problem with again getting four doses,” Azizi said. “Let’s be optimistic… about the vaccine, the entire situation and the new year maybe.”

Azizi, who as a medical worker was among the first groups to be injected under Israel’s vaccination plan, said he will likely need another dose of the vaccine within 3 weeks, the Times of Israel reported. Vaccines became available Monday to citizens over 60.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday it detected four cases of the new coronavirus variant that is currently spreading across Britain, Reuters reported. The cases were identified in individuals who are in isolation after returning from Britain. (RELATED: Here’s Everything We Know About The New Coronavirus Strain In The UK)

There have been more than 380,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Israel with 3,136 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.