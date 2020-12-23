The NBA Championship Rings For The Los Angeles Lakers Are Sick

The Los Angeles Lakers received their title rings Tuesday night, and they’re unreal.

According to TheSportsRush.com, the rings for LeBron James and his teammates cost around $100,000 each, and it won’t be a mystery why once you see them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re decked out with diamonds.

So many details on these Lakers rings ???? ???? Most expensive ring in NBA title history

???? Mamba snake behind players’ numbers to honor Kobe

???? Removable top to reveal retired Lakers jerseys, with special emphasis on Kobe’s (via @JasonofBH) pic.twitter.com/bDz1KdmDuV — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2020

Of all the rings we’ve seen for championship teams, there’s no doubt that the ones the Lakers received for beating the Heat are among the best.

Those rings are 100% iced out, and you’d have to be blind to disagree. You can hate LeBron James all you want, but you can’t hate those rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers)

I’ve always wondered how often athletes wear championship rings. The answer has to be incredibly low. Imagine walking around with a ring like this one on your finger.

You literally wouldn’t be able to fit your hand in your pocket. Believe or not, it’d probably quickly become a hassle.

Lakers unveil their new championship rings ???? (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/UVomISrKF5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2020

Either way, props to the Lakers for winning the 2020 title and earning some sick rings. They 100% deserve those beasts.