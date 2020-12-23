Mayor Bowser Declares Christmas Eve ‘Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day’

Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Christmas Eve to be “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington D.C., according to a Wednesday proclamation.

“In honor of Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, ‘Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day’ in Washington D.C.,” Bowser said in tweet.

“We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe,” Bowser tweeted.

The proclamation noted Fauci has led the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 26 years and “worked to promote public health and spearheaded efforts to prevent, diagnose and treat established infectious diseases,” according to the proclamation.

Fauci assisted the U.S. COVID-19 response while serving a principal role in the White House Coronavirus Task Force. (RELATED: Fauci Discourages Americans From Traveling And Gathering Over Christmas)

“Dr. Fauci has been a shining light in dark times for the nation, promoting truth over fear and giving Americans hope in their government,” the proclamation said.

The mayor’s declaration said Fauci and his wife have lived in D.C. for 43 years and that Fauci is a Washington Nationals baseball fan, according to the proclamation. The proclamation said the doctor “threw the inaugural ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season at Nationals Park.” (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Throws The First Pitch Of The MLB Season And It’s Off-Target)

“Dr. Fauci will continue his critical service to the nation during these difficult times as a chief medical advisor in the incoming Biden administration,” the proclamation said.

Bowser’s office and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

