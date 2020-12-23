Report: NFL Hires Former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch To Assist With Misconduct Investigation Into Washington Football Team

The NFL has reportedly hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to help assist with the current investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Lynch’s role is to “help investigate allegations of misconduct among the owners of the Washington Football Team,” according to a report published Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal. Specifically Lynch will investigate minority owner Dwight Schar’s alleged efforts to smear majority owner Daniel Snyder, the outlet reported.

NFL retains former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to assist with Washington investigation https://t.co/ng0rtFhrAv — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 23, 2020

The dispute between the two owners has led to Snyder filing a lawsuit in India, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: The Washington Football Team Paid An Employee $1.6 Million As Part Of A Sexual Misconduct Settlement Involving Dan Snyder)

A federal judge has also scheduled a hearing to interrogate Snyder, Schar, Robert Rothman and Fred Smith on Jan 7. The four co-owners will be asked if they or anyone working for them has leaked any information to the press following a Nov. 19 court order, according to ProFootballTalk.

Snyder has accused Schar of instigating the publication of a story connecting Snyder to Jeffrey Epstein, the outlet reported.

The NFL is reportedly not happy with the owners for taking the dispute to court, according to ProFootballTalk.

On top of the dispute between the owners, a report surfaced Tuesday claiming the Washington Football Team had paid a former female employee $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement. Snyder was allegedly involved in the complaint.