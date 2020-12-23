Firefighter’s Helmet Camera Captures Intense Fire Rescue Of Trapped Pooch

A firefighter in Pennsylvania saved a dog from a blazing barn fire Saturday, according to reports.

Lititz Fire Company Fire Fighter Ryan Balmer went into the burning barn after a resident in a nearby farmhouse told Balmer that his dog was still in the barn, The State reports.

“Once we found the conditions that we did in that room, obviously the dog was still alive so I had to get him out,” Balmer reportedly said.

In order to gain access to the barn, Balmer busted a window and climbed inside according to Balmer’s helmet video posted to the Lititz Fire Company No. 1 Facebook page.

Balmer then guided the dog out the window to safety after reaching the dog in the room, according to the video.

“Typically when we arrive at a Barn Fire, especially when its fully involved when we arrive, we treat the situation as a ‘surround and drown’ which means we surround the structure, protect any nearby exposures, and put massive amounts of water on the fire until it goes out,” the Facebook post says.

“It’s not often a Barn fire is a rescue situation, but in this instance, it clearly was,” the post goes on to say.