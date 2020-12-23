REPORT: The NBA And The Rockets Are Investigating James Harden After Alleged Strip Club Video Surfaces

Houston Rockets star James Harden might be in some trouble with the NBA.

According to Tim MacMahon, the league and the Rockets are investigating a video that allegedly shows Harden maskless in a strip club. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the video is authenticated as real, Harden could end up missing his Wednesday night game and could be suspended for violating the league’s coronavirus rules.

Source: Rockets are working with NBA office to review video of James Harden at a strip club. If the video circulating on social media is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league’s COVID protocols, which would put Harden’s availability for tonight’s opener in jeopardy. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

You can watch the alleged video below.

The video of James Harden at the strip club (Via @BSO ) pic.twitter.com/4LHIthYhxH — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 23, 2020

What the hell is up with athletes not being able to stay out of strip clubs during the coronavirus pandemic?

Dwayne Haskins had to apologize after he was spotted maskless in a strip club, and now James Harden is under investigation for the exact same thing.

Dwayne Haskins was finally back as a starter [due to injury] and after losing to the #Seahawks, apparently decided to party at a strip club. The team is aware of the posts and are in contact with the league while handling it internally, per @NickiJhabvala pic.twitter.com/z5uYHTQJ19 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2020

These guys are being paid millions of dollars, and all they have to do is show up and play. Instead, Harden allegedly couldn’t stay out of the club!

I’d say you couldn’t make this up if you tried, but it’s not honestly that hard to believe. It’s just incredibly stupid.

We’ll see what the NBA decides to do, but guys just need to use a little more common sense.