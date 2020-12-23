Editorial

REPORT: The NBA And The Rockets Are Investigating James Harden After Alleged Strip Club Video Surfaces

James Harden (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Houston Rockets star James Harden might be in some trouble with the NBA.

According to Tim MacMahon, the league and the Rockets are investigating a video that allegedly shows Harden maskless in a strip club. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the video is authenticated as real, Harden could end up missing his Wednesday night game and could be suspended for violating the league’s coronavirus rules.

You can watch the alleged video below.

What the hell is up with athletes not being able to stay out of strip clubs during the coronavirus pandemic?

Dwayne Haskins had to apologize after he was spotted maskless in a strip club, and now James Harden is under investigation for the exact same thing.

These guys are being paid millions of dollars, and all they have to do is show up and play. Instead, Harden allegedly couldn’t stay out of the club!

I’d say you couldn’t make this up if you tried, but it’s not honestly that hard to believe. It’s just incredibly stupid.

 

We’ll see what the NBA decides to do, but guys just need to use a little more common sense.