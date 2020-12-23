REPORT: Utah Quarterback Jake Bentley Is Transferring

Utah quarterback Jake Bentley is reportedly transferring.

According to 247Sports, Bentley has entered the transfer portal and is looking for a change of scenery. His decision comes after former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer announced that he was headed to play for the Utes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Utah quarterback Jake Bentley is in the transfer portal, per @chris_hummer. The former South Carolina and Utes starter will be looking for his third home in as many years. https://t.co/Xs1xzGFAo8 — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 22, 2020

Several years ago when Bentley was starting for South Carolina as a freshman, I thought he’d be a star by year three or four.

That didn’t really happen at all. He had some incredibly bright moments, but ultimately had to leave the Gamecocks after it became clear he had no future there.

He landed with the Utes, got some solid reps, and now he’s on the move again with Charlie Brewer headed to Salt Lake City.

Seeing as how experienced college quarterbacks come at a premium, I have a feeling Bentley will absolutely end up at an FBS school.

He’s started games for two P5 teams during his career. Guys like that don’t grow on trees. I have no doubt we haven’t seen the end of him just yet.