REPORT: Washington Fines Dwayne Haskins $40,000 For Strip Club Visit

Sep 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reportedly been fined a decent amount of money for visiting a strip club.

Haskins has been in the news ever since a photo emerged of him maskless at a strip club following Washington losing to Seattle this past Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, his foolish decision has now cost him $40,000, which is half of his weekly pay from the team.

I know it might sound harsh, but I still think Washington should just use this as a reason to cut Haskins and get out of the contract with him.

At this point, it’s crystal clear he’s not committed to winning in Washington. If he was committed to the team, he wouldn’t have hit up a strip club after losing during a pandemic.

It’s truly that simple.

The NFL is a business. It’s not a place for young men to screw around and make stupid decision. He’s clearly not the QB of the future. Find a reason to cut him and move on. Fining him $40,000 sends a message. Kicking him out the door would send a hell of a lot tougher one.