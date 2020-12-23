REPORT: Washington Fines Dwayne Haskins $40,000 For Strip Club Visit

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reportedly been fined a decent amount of money for visiting a strip club.

Haskins has been in the news ever since a photo emerged of him maskless at a strip club following Washington losing to Seattle this past Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dwayne Haskins was finally back as a starter [due to injury] and after losing to the #Seahawks, apparently decided to party at a strip club. The team is aware of the posts and are in contact with the league while handling it internally, per @NickiJhabvala pic.twitter.com/z5uYHTQJ19 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2020

An apology from Washington QB Dwayne Haskins: pic.twitter.com/QeHREa7g0U — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2020

According to Ian Rapoport, his foolish decision has now cost him $40,000, which is half of his weekly pay from the team.

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins was fined $40K by the team for COVID-19 violations after he attended a strip club without a mask, source said. A significant amount. This is the largest known fine for a player for a COVID violation – more than half of Haskins’ weekly paycheck. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2020

I know it might sound harsh, but I still think Washington should just use this as a reason to cut Haskins and get out of the contract with him.

At this point, it’s crystal clear he’s not committed to winning in Washington. If he was committed to the team, he wouldn’t have hit up a strip club after losing during a pandemic.

It’s truly that simple.

Source: Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins’ captainship was taken away following his COVID-19 violation that included being photographed at a strip club without a mask. His teammates had voted him a captain in camp. This is part of the internal punishment for Haskins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2020

The NFL is a business. It’s not a place for young men to screw around and make stupid decision. He’s clearly not the QB of the future. Find a reason to cut him and move on. Fining him $40,000 sends a message. Kicking him out the door would send a hell of a lot tougher one.