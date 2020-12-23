Editorial

Ryan Leaf Says Watching Dwayne Haskins’ Behavior Is ‘Like Looking In A Mirror’

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team walks off the field following their 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Infamous NFL draft bust Ryan Leaf sounds concerned with Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ behavior.

Haskins has been in the news ever since an image of him maskless at a strip club went viral following a loss to Seattle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leaf isn’t impressed by what he sees, and tweeted Tuesday that watching Haskins is “like looking in a mirror!”

The former Chargers quarterback had his own issues off of the field, and was out of the league in a couple years after being the second overall pick.

When a guy like Ryan Leaf tells you that your behavior reminds him of himself at a younger age, you might want to listen and slow down.

Leaf has been very open about his struggles, and he doesn’t run from the demons in his past. His issues off of the field pushed him out of the NFL in a short period of time.

Instead of becoming a star, he ended up behind bars after issues with substances. Haskins doesn’t have those concerns, but Leaf clearly sees similarities in their attitudes.

Hopefully, Haskins does a little growing up in the near future, or he won’t be in the NFL much longer. Partying maskless at a strip club after a loss is next-level stupid, and it’s not going to make you friends in the locker room.

