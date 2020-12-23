Ryan Leaf Says Watching Dwayne Haskins’ Behavior Is ‘Like Looking In A Mirror’

Infamous NFL draft bust Ryan Leaf sounds concerned with Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ behavior.

Haskins has been in the news ever since an image of him maskless at a strip club went viral following a loss to Seattle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dwayne Haskins was finally back as a starter [due to injury] and after losing to the #Seahawks, apparently decided to party at a strip club. The team is aware of the posts and are in contact with the league while handling it internally, per @NickiJhabvala pic.twitter.com/z5uYHTQJ19 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2020

Leaf isn’t impressed by what he sees, and tweeted Tuesday that watching Haskins is “like looking in a mirror!”

The former Chargers quarterback had his own issues off of the field, and was out of the league in a couple years after being the second overall pick.

Listen, this is exactly what you think it is. Utter ignorance. There’s something about the brain chemistry of an elite athlete that has everything & feels slighted & hurt. You have zero impulse control, no one will tell me what I cannot do. I swear it’s like looking in a mirror! https://t.co/xsNdT1Ae7k — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) December 22, 2020

When a guy like Ryan Leaf tells you that your behavior reminds him of himself at a younger age, you might want to listen and slow down.

Leaf has been very open about his struggles, and he doesn’t run from the demons in his past. His issues off of the field pushed him out of the NFL in a short period of time.

Instead of becoming a star, he ended up behind bars after issues with substances. Haskins doesn’t have those concerns, but Leaf clearly sees similarities in their attitudes.

An apology from Washington QB Dwayne Haskins: pic.twitter.com/QeHREa7g0U — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2020

Hopefully, Haskins does a little growing up in the near future, or he won’t be in the NFL much longer. Partying maskless at a strip club after a loss is next-level stupid, and it’s not going to make you friends in the locker room.