NYC Restaurant Gets A $100k Donation From Barstool Sports After Cuomo Shut Down Indoor Dining

Rocco Sacramone, owner of New York City restaurant Trattoria L’incontro, talked to the Daily Caller about receiving $100,000 from the Barstool Sports Fund which aims to help businesses struggling because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Sacramone discussed how the pandemic hurt his business.

“Our business went down like, I don’t know, 60 to 70 percent. We lost a lot of the staff. We keep some, we lost some,” Sacramone continued.

“It has been a difficult ride, you know, but this too shall pass as the bible says.”

Sacramone’s restaurant went viral after he posted a video of him and his staff dining outside at his restaurant during a snowstorm because of New York Democratic Governor Cuomo’s indoor dining ban. (Related POLL: 85% Of Small Businesses Need Federal Funds To Survive The Pandemic)

“It is to prove a point that you can not have dinner or lunch in the middle of a snowstorm, or in the middle of the winter in New York City. It is almost impossible, it doesn’t work,” Sacramone said.

Watch the full video to find out what Sacramone would say to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy to thank him for the donation.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

How Do You Know About Hunter Biden?

AOC Is Goya’s ‘Employee Of The Month’ After Failed Boycott Boosts Sales