Twenty One Pilots Sets Record For Longest Music Video At 4,200 Hours

Pop band Twenty One Pilots released a new music video that ran for 117 days, setting the world record for the longest music video, CNN reported.

Two months after releasing their song “Level of Concern”, Twenty One Pilots announced that they would use fan content to make a “never-ending” video for the song, according to CNN. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

The band released the video as a live stream on Youtube, which began June 21st and ended December 16th. The song played on a loop for 117 days and featured videos uploaded by fans. The video currently boasts over 10.3 million views. (RELATED: Antonio Brown’s New Music Video ‘Andrew Luck’ Is Terrible)

Beginning on June 12th, the band launched a global treasure hunt. Fans could find codes and unlock virtual USB drives in order to download content from the duo’s personal phones, which led fans to more codes needed to solve the game. 162,000 fan submissions comprised the music video, Billboard reported.

Guinness World Records recorded the band’s achievement, CNN reported.

The record was previously held by Pharrell Williams with his 24- hour long music video for “Happy”, which was released in 2013, CNN reported.