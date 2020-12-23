The UFC Releases A Video Of The Best Knockouts From 2020

The UFC recently released an awesome video celebrating the best knockouts from the past year.
As many of you reading this know, I’m a big UFC guy. While I’m not as well-educated as some hardcore fans, I love watching the fights. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
I love it, and there’s nothing that gets me juiced like an outstanding knockout. Watch the best knockouts from the past year below.
I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of the video above. Like I said, nothing gets the blood pumping like a great knockout does.
It’s one of the best parts of the UFC.
KO of the Year! ????
Go all angles on @NewMansa94‘s masterpiece ????
Let’s also take a moment to remember the greatest knockout in UFC history when Jorge Masvidal slept Ben Askren like it was absolutely nothing.
A mere second into the fight and the whole damn thing was over.
I know it’s not from 2020, but it’s still the GOAT of knockouts and has to be included in any roundup of knockouts.
Hopefully, we’re in for another huge year of the UFC in 2021!