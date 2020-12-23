REPORT: High-Speed Crash Splits Car In Half, Leaves 5 Dead

A high speed crash in Yonkers, New York, reportedly split a car in half and left five people dead Tuesday night.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the other car with four young men inside, killing them, also died, according to NBC 4 New York.

Surveillance video from a gas station reportedly showed a vehicle traveling down Riverdale Avenue at “an extreme rate of speed” around 9:30 p.m. before pummeling into the car with the four young men inside, splitting it in half.

Seconds later, a Yonkers Police cruiser was seen responding to the crash, according to the report. (RELATED: 16-Year-Old Steals Parents Car, Leads Police In High Speed Chase, Kills Man After Crashing Car)

BREAKING overnight — fatal crash ends with a car in multiple pieces across Riverdale Ave. in #Yonkers. At least two people are confirmed dead. Several others hospitalized in unknown condition. The latest on channel 7. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/gvTYbly190 — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) December 23, 2020

One resident who heard the crash described the scene as the “worse” she has ever seen, according to ABC 7 New York.

“I heard a very loud noise. Unusual. Never seen anything worse. So I went to the window because I live nearby and I see a guy running and saying, ‘Oh my God, oh my God!'” Maria Delgado said, according to the report. “I get dressed up and come out and the car is split in half with dead bodies on one side and on this side … and the white car opposite from the way it was coming.”

The Daily Caller reached out to the Yonkers Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.