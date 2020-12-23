You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About Guys Wrapping Presents

You Betcha dropped a hilarious video just ahead of Christmas.

The popular entertainment company released a video about guys trying to wrap gifts, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. There’s a great chance it’ll be the funniest thing you see all day!

I seriously can’t get enough of these You Betcha videos. I can watch them all day without them getting old. They’re that damn funny, and this one is among the best I’ve seen in the past few months.

It’s the perfect video for guys everywhere trying to get into the Christmas spirit.

I don’t know a single dude who actually enjoys wrapping gifts. I think a lot of us enjoy handing out gifts, but wrapping them is a different ball game.

To put it bluntly, wrapping gifts sucks. It’s awful, and nobody has fun doing it.

I drop my gifts in a bag, throw some wrapping tissue on top and call it a day. That’s more than good enough for me.

I’m not out here trying to be a Christmas hero. I’m just looking to get the job done.

Let us know in the comments what you think about wrapping gifts. I’m guessing most of you agree with me.