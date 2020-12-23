Zach Wilson Scores 5 Touchdowns Against UCF

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson torched UCF during a 49-23 Tuesday night win.

The sensational dual-threat QB threw three touchdowns, ran for two more and had 425 yards through the air in the blowout win in the Boca Raton Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Zach Wilson is such a beast, and he’s so much fun to watch. A year ago, I’m not really sure he was on too many NFL teams’ radars.

Now, he’s likely going to be a top-10 pick, and will almost certainly be the first QB drafted after Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

Not only is Wilson a dominant quarterback, but he’s so exciting to watch as he dissects defenses. He’s more or less the 2020 version of Johnny Manziel.

If he played at a bigger program than BYU and put up the same stats, he’d be a lock for the Heisman.

Tuesday night in the Boca Raton Bowl was just the latest reminder that he can’t be stopped. All you can do is hope to contain him.

Assuming Tuesday night was Wilson’s final game in college, I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL. He’s destined for superstardom and he seems to be a class act. Those are the kinds of guys you want to cheer for.

One NFL team is about to land themselves a star. That much is for sure.