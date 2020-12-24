ATF Withdraws Proposed Gun Regulation That Manufacturers Say Would Cost Industry $2 Billion After Pressure From Lawmakers

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, under pressure from dozens of congressmen, withdrew guidance on a proposed regulation that gun industry leaders warned would cost them billions.

The ATF’s decision to pull its regulation regarding pistol braces follows a cooperative effort from 90 House of Representatives members who demanded the regulatory agency cease its “alarming” determination that “could turn law-abiding gun owners into criminals overnight.”

And roughly 80 firearms manufacturers told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a Saturday phone call that the ATF’s proposal would cost them upwards of $2 billion if it became law, the Washington Free Beacon reported, citing several members of the conversation. It’s unclear how they calculated that figure.

BREAKING: @RepRichHudson and 89 other members of Congress signed a letter opposing ATF’s recent pistol brace guidance. Thank you to all NRA members and gun owners who contacted their members of Congress and demanded they protect #2A. TAKE ACTION HERE➡️https://t.co/fXQGV1enxf pic.twitter.com/3Xx1Rqejjk — NRA (@NRA) December 23, 2020

Pistol braces, which are designed to stabilize a shooter’s arm for one-handed firing, allows a buyer to obtain a rifle-style weapon with a short barrel length without the $200 tax fee and waiting period that a traditional short-barreled rifle would incur, according to Gun News Daily.

The ATF’s regulation would have reclassified weapons with pistol braces based on the weight of the firearm, the caliber, the presence of a secondary grip and other factors that the agency believed would make the weapon more akin to short-barreled rifle.

Reclassification of the devices may make those in possession of weapons with pistol braces owners of short-barreled rifles, which are illegal to own without the proper registration and paperwork under the National Firearms Act (NFA). The move could have criminalized between three and four million gun owners in addition to the $2 billion price tag projected by manufacturers, the Beacon wrote.

“Upon further consultation with the Department of Justice and the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, ATF is withdrawing, pending further Department of Justice review, the notice and request for comments entitled ‘Objective Factors for Classifying Weapons with ‘Stabilizing Braces’’, that was published on December 18, 2020,” the ATF wrote in a document obtained by the Beacon.

The bureau received more than 67,000 comments from the public regarding the regulation. The Daily Caller News Foundation reviewed more than 100 of the comments, but none favored the proposal. (RELATED: REPORT: Proposed ATF Regulation Could Cost Gun Industry $2 Billion, 80 Firearm Makers Tell Mitch McConnell)

Pro-Second Amendment groups count the ATF’s withdrawal as a victory, but the organizations, like the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), remain wary that the law enforcement agency could promote another regulation scheme in the future.

“The ATF’s withdrawal of their proposed guidance should be the end of the road for this assault on lawful accessories and law-abiding gun owners, but we know better,” FPC director of legal strategy Adam Kraut said in a press release. “FPC will continue to carefully monitor and evaluate ATF policies and enforcement practices for violations of the law and our Constitution, and as we have before, rapidly respond with forceful and appropriate action.”

