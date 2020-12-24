Capture The Road With The Car Dash Cam With Wi-Fi & App

It has happened to all of us. A dangerous experience with a reckless driver, be they drunk, impaired, drowsy, or distracted on their mobile device. You can’t safely record their license plate or offer any proof while you are also driving—unless you have a car dashboard camera. Who knows what amazing or useful unexpected incidents you may be able to capture? That’s where the Car Dash Cam with Wifi & App comes in.

Safety is by far the most important reason why people choose to purchase a dashboard camera. They provide better knowledge of road conditions and lead to safer driving. Dash cams can help to prevent fraud and provide first-hand evidence in case of an accident. The G-Sensor records vital video content during small collisions. This ensures real-time, efficient, indisputable proof in a traffic incident. One purchaser explains how the dash cam helped during an accident when the other party tried to blame him: “I showed the dash cam to the officer on scene and they were able to conduct the traffic investigation off my video right there, and then he thanked me for the dash cam video and thought it was a great tool to have.” The camera can also be a useful ally for parents of a new driver, providing the ability to monitor when and where the car has been used.

Beyond the priceless safety reasons, you will be able to document the scenic views of anywhere you travel and relive those wonderful memories. The camera connects to any compatible app on your phone via a built-in Wi-Fi connection, giving you the ability to playback or download videos at any time. Because of the impeccable 1080p resolution HD image quality, the footage you record and review will be highly detailed and crisp. The 170° wide-angle lens and 360° rotation allow a wider view of the road conditions, day or night.

