11-Year-Old Boy Uses Birthday Money To Feed The Homeless Chick-Fil-A

When an 11-year-old boy from Georgia received money for his birthday, instead of using the money to buy himself gifts, he generously put the money towards helping those who may be less fortunate.

Brycen Gault received $150 for his 11th birthday in November, and asked his mother, Lakeya Collins, if they could use the money to feed the homeless, WJBF Channel 6 news reported. Collins agreed, and she and Brycen used the money to purchase 20 meals from Chick-fil-A for local homeless individuals.

Evans 11-year-old shows you can make a difference in your community at any agehttps://t.co/LRU063uYor — WJBF (@WJBF) December 24, 2020

Brycen explained, “During the pandemic, a lot of people lost their jobs so they don’t have a lot of food and toys for their kid.” (RELATED: One Woman’s Bold Con: Claim You’re An FBI Agent, Demand Free Chick-Fil-A)

“As we were pulling away from feeding the homeless for his birthday, he said, ‘Mom do you feel that?” She continued. “I said ‘feel what?’ He said, ‘Those chills from God.’ Honestly, I felt those chills from God,” Brycen’s mom explained in an interview with the local outlet.

Brycen’s good deed didn’t go unnoticed, Chick-fil-A heard of Brycen’s kindhearted act and invited him out to their Atlanta, Georgia headquarters to film a commercial. “We know you didn’t do this to get acknowledged. We see that in you,” Chick-fil-A told Brycen, according to WJBF. Since then, Brycen has continued to give back to the community. Just before Christmas he held a toy drive, and has plans to continue feeding the homeless each month.

“Sometimes when we do things from our heart, God has a greater plan. I think his plan was for Brycen to inspire others and, most importantly, inspire me,” his mom said.