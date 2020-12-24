REPORT: Majority Of House Democrats Endorse Return To Iran Deal

150 House Democrats signed a letter endorsing President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to re-enter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran (JCPOA), according to reports.

A diverse group of Democratic representatives supported the letter, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Relative moderates Brad Sherman of California and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia supported the effort, as did liberals Barbara Lee of California and Joaquin Castro of Texas. Sherman voted for a congressional resolution of disapproval of the deal in 2015. (RELATED: Virginia Democrat Allegedly Lights Up Caucus Call On Election Performance)

Two-thirds of representatives and two-thirds of senators would have to support a resolution of disapproval in order to prevent re-entry into the Iran Deal, since a President Biden would be likely to veto the resolution. The large number of signatories to the letter means that any members who oppose re-entry would be unable to override a presidential veto.

Lobbying organizations reacted to news of the letter on social media. The left-wing group J Street approvingly tweeted out a list of the 150 signatories.

Thank you to all 150 members of Congress that signed the letter!

B'Nai B'Rith International opposed the effort.

B’Nai B’Rith International opposed the effort.

B'Nai B'Rith International opposed the effort.

The Obama Administration entered the JCPOA despite bipartisan opposition in the House of Representatives. However, since President Barack Obama denied that the Iran Deal was a treaty, it did not need Senate approval.

Obama’s unilateral action allowed President Donald Trump to withdraw from the agreement and reimpose sanctions via executive order. Trump made hardline opposition to Iran a centerpiece of his foreign policy.