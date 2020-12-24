Ivanka Shares New Stunning Photo Of Her In Sleeveless Black Dress On Christmas Eve

Ivanka Trump got everyone’s attention when she shared a new stunning photos of her in a jaw-dropping dress on Christmas Eve.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless black number that went down to her feet with a leg slit down the side of the dress in the photos she posted on Instagram. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black and silver high heels.

Ivanka didn’t explain much about the picture she took with husband Jared Kushner at the White House and simply captioned it, “Merry Christmas Eve!” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

The first daughter‘s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before.

Most recently, she turned heads when she posted a couple photos on social media of her wearing a gorgeous metallic silver and red sleeveless dress for a Christmas event held at the White House.

She completed the festive look with loose hair and high heels.

Ivanka captioned her post, “Touring @FLOTUS’s dazzling 2020 White House Christmas decorations Friday evening! This year’s theme, ‘America the Beautiful,’ is a tribute to the majesty of our great Nation!”

