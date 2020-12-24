Politics

Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs

Champ and Major Biden screenshot: Joe Biden Twitter)

(Screenshot/Twitter: Joe Biden)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

The Biden-Harris Transition tweeted out a Christmas message Thursday morning from President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs, Champ and Major.

WILMINGTON, DE - DECEMBER 23: President-elect Joe Biden announces Miguel Cardona as his nominee for Education Secretary at the Queen theatre on December 23, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Cardona, the Connecticut Education Commissioner, will face the urgent task of planning to reopen schools safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, DE – DEC. 23: President-elect Joe Biden announces Miguel Cardona as his nominee for Education Secretary at the Queen theatre on Dec. 23, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Cardona, the Connecticut Education Commissioner, will face the urgent task of planning to reopen schools safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

The video, featuring traditional instrumental Christmas carols for Champ’s portion and yuletide electric guitar riffs for Major, said it doesn’t matter how we choose to celebrate this holiday season. (RELATED: Joe Biden Slips, Sprains Foot While Playing With His Dog)

“No matter how you celebrate,” the text reads, “Merry Christmas.”

WATCH:

The Biden dogs will mark a return to White House tradition, as President Donald Trump was one of the few presidents not to bring a furry friend into the residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Major will also be the first rescue dog to live in the White House, according to the New York Times.

Biden did have to make an unscheduled stop at an orthopedist in November after a play session with Major left the president-elect with a sprained foot.