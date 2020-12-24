‘It Gets Better’: Kevin Spacey’s Christmas Message Addresses People Considering Suicide

Actor Kevin Spacey delivered his annual Christmas message Thursday, offering encouragement and hope to those who were considering ending their lives.

Spacey referenced his own personal issues over the last several years — since sexual assault allegations and eventual charges resulted in the loss of his role on the hit Netflix series “House of Cards” — and said that because of his situation a number of people had reached out to him to share their own struggles. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Compares Losing His Job After Sexual Assault Allegation To Millions Of People Facing Unemployment During Pandemic)

WATCH:

Spacey went on to say that he had heard from so many people who were in despair, some even contemplating taking their own lives, that he felt like his traditional Christmas message needed a different approach.

“While it’s been a privilege to offer support, I have to say, it’s also been beyond my abilities, and it’s bigger than me,” Spacey explained. “Because, heartbreakingly, so many have talked about things having gotten so bad for them that they’ve contemplated taking their own lives.”

Spacey added that his goal in sending this year’s message was to acknowledge their pain, adding, “To anyone out there who’s struggling or contemplating that idea, please, please do not take that step.”

“If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering, if you need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back’s up against the wall. If you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path,” Spacey continued, encouraging those who were hurting to reach out and ask for the help that they needed.

“I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, a great 2021, and say to all those out there who might be suffering, it gets better. It does get better,” Spacey concluded.