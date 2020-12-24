Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Release Family Christmas Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s choice for their 2020 Christmas card was released to the public Wednesday.

The card was originally shared on social media by Mayhew, an animal rescue service that often works with Markle, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The actual photo was taken earlier this month by Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, a spokesperson told the outlet. However, the card features an illustration of the photo.

The photo shows Markle, Prince Harry, Archie and their two dogs, Guy and Pula.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. ???? From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. ????????????

(RELATED: Kate Middleton Shares New Family Photo On This Year's Christmas Card)

I actually like Markle’s idea for this year’s Christmas card. The illustrated photo really took off in 2020 and has been really popular. It’s artsy, but still personal and looks really good in card form.